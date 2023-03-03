Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,459.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $2,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.