Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.