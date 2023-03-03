Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.14 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 417.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 148.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 78.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

