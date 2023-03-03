BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Holdings Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 940,058 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,356,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 919,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

