Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,601 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164,834 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,629 shares of the airline’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.12 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,612.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

