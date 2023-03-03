35,197 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.46. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $240,414.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,261 shares in the company, valued at $263,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,744 shares of company stock worth $15,391,703. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

