Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 274,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.6 %

HURN opened at $82.82 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile



Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

