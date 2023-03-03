Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

