Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $97,000 Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 134,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PACW stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

