Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 10,196 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

CPK opened at $127.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average of $121.86.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

