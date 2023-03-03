Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.21 Million Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,910 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,421,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

