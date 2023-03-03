Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 926.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 808,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SASR opened at $32.20 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

