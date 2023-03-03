Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stake Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.16% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,766,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,751 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $31,398.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,298 shares of company stock worth $164,412. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $16.13.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

