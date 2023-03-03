Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,664 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.17% of Hawaiian worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HA stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

See Also

