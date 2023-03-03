Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ingevity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ingevity by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ingevity by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

