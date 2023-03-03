Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 11,903 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 243.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

