Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 34,780 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Simply Good Foods



The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

