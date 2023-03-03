Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 207,976 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX opened at $32.49 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

