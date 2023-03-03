Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.15 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth $332,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Freshpet by 17.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 28.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 871,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after buying an additional 190,912 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.77.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

