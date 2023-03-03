Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 235.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.14% of Primoris Services worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

