Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 439.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,259 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

HPP stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.40%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

