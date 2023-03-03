Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

