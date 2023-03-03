Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 188.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

