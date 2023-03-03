Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 249 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 309,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

