Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

