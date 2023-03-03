Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 79,893 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 350.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,893 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.22% of Dynex Capital worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $15,107,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 774.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 914,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 810,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

