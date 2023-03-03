Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,597 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 89.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after acquiring an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

