372 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.57. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

