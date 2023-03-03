Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 769 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,538 shares of company stock valued at $271,968. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.