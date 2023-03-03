Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 513.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

