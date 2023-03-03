Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $279.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

