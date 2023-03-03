Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $838,000 Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Lands’ End stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $370.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

