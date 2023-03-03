Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $4.69 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $209.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -1.12.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUSN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

