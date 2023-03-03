Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,805,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,700,000 after purchasing an additional 292,935 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,089,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Performance

Masonite International stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.