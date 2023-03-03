Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,210 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,762,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 95,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.13.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,375.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

