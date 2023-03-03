Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $113,000 in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $119,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of PMVP opened at $5.91 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

