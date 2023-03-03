Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $13,067,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 35.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 328,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $486.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

