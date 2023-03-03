1,744 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $83.47 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Strategic Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

