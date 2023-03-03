Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $113,000 in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 169.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 52,346 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at $191,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 50.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 31.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.