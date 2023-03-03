Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 1,712 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRT opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

