Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $114,000 Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CorVel were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $340,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,654.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $340,899.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,654.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $308,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,179.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,033 shares of company stock worth $10,645,541. 48.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $181.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.06.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.

CorVel Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.