M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Holdings Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHO. Wedbush upped their target price on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $64.68.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $495,541.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.