Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $109,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 52.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $99,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 341.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Shares of LITE opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 143.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $105.05.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

