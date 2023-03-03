Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,696 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,903 shares of company stock worth $103,890. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

