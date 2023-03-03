Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $340.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

