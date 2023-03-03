Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $116,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 631,854 shares of company stock worth $13,924,623. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHLS opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.92. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

