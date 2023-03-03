Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 209.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 236.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Utz Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $149,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.44 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.31%.

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

