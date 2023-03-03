Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,811 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 519,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,683,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVLV opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $59.00.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

