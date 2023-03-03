Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABCB opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

