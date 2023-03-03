Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,365,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

PINC opened at $31.74 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

